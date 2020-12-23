Andrew Yang is running for mayor of New York City

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang has filed paperwork to run for mayor of New York. NBC 4 New York first reported the news, citing confirmation from the city’s Campaign Finance Board. Yang will be running to replace current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is term-limited.

A longtime New York resident, Yang first drew attention as a candidate in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, focusing his campaign on the promise of a universal basic income. Yang was also outspoken about the threats posed by automation, and how its economic consequences were driving forward the opioid epidemic and a broader social dislocation.

While Yang’s campaign was successful in cultivating a dedicated following, he failed to attract broader support and withdrew from the race in February after a poor showing in the Iowa caucuses.

Earlier this month, Politico reported that Yang was reaching out to city political brokers, but the mayoral run was still hypothetical. Wednesday’s filing shows that it is real, and kicks off what is likely to be a heated campaign. New York City’s Democratic primary is scheduled for June 22nd, 2021, and several early polls show Yang with a slight lead. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by Public Policy Polling showed 17 percent of respondents supporting Yang, the highest of any candidate.