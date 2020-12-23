Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.06 update is here to reduce your fear of corrupted savegames

Cyberpunk 2077 is still fighting its way through some terrible (and hilarious) glitches, but developer CD Projekt Red is killing the nastiest bugs fairly quickly: today’s just-released 1.06 hotfix should keep your PC save files from getting irrevocably corrupted if they grow larger than 8MB in size. Yes, that was actually an issue before today.

On console, the game should also have “fewer crashes” due to “improved memory management and stability,” and a character named Dum Dum (who I have not yet personally met in my first run at the game, please do not judge me, I have kids) will no longer vanish in the middle of a quest.

That’s the entire list of changes in this hotfix, so there’s not much reason for you to click through to the whole changelog.

On December 13th, the company addressed the controversy around the game’s unfinished state by promising “two large patches” in January and February to address its terrible performance on PS4 and Xbox One in particular, but also said it would issue updates to fix bugs and crashes as fast as it could. We got a 1.04 patch that addressed epilepsy risks on December 11th, a 1.05 patch on December 18th that squashed loads of bugs, and now this 1.06 patch five days later.

Though the company has offered refunds to disappointed players, it hasn’t seemed to affect the game’s overall success: Cyberpunk 2077 sold over 13 million copies even counting those refunds, more than making up for its eight-year development budget and marketing campaign.