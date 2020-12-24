Here’s when you can watch Wonder Woman 1984, Soul, and Bridgerton on Christmas Day

December 25th is going to be a big deal for streaming, with blockbusters like Wonder Woman 1984 and Soul debuting on HBO Max and Disney Plus, respectively, alongside hyped streaming shows like Netflix’s Bridgerton and We Can Be Heroes. If you’re planning a big Christmas Day marathon, here’s when each of those pieces of content will debut, so you can plan ahead.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be the last to debut, arriving at 12PM ET on Christmas Day. That means you should have some time to unwrap and set up any new streaming or A/V gear before it debuts on HBO Max. Given the usual 3AM or midnight release times for streaming shows, it’s worth taking note of the noon ET drop here when making your movie marathon plans.

Soul will arrive on Disney Plus at 3AM ET on December 25th. If you’re willing to stay up late, you’ll be able to watch it then. But if you’re not interested in staying up, it’ll be ready to view whenever you wake up.

Netflix’s Bridgerton will bring the flair of rockstar producer Shonda Rhimes to Regency London on December 25th at 3AM ET, perfect for anyone looking for a more lengthy show to binge-watch over the holiday weekend.

And for younger audiences (or adults who are still fans of The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D), Robert Rodriguez’s sequel We Can Be Heroes will continue the story with a new generation of heroes starting at 3AM ET on December 25th.