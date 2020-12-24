Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro said to cost $199

More details of Samsung’s unannounced Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds with active noise cancelation have leaked, including the price.

According to slides shared on Twitter by WalkingCat, the Galaxy Buds Pro will cost $199 at launch making them $80 cheaper than the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, our noise-canceling champions. Samsung’s pro buds will feature strong IPX7 durability against dust and water, and up to 8 hours of listening time which can be extended to 28 hours with the charging case. WalkingCat provides this handy chart to compare specs across all of Samsung’s wireless buds.

WalkingCat also shared a slide showing an exploded view of the new active noise canceling buds, revealing an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter. The slide also supports rumors of an Apple-like spatial audio feature. With a price of $199, the Buds Pro would be $50 cheaper than Apple’s AirPods Pro wireless buds. On paper at least, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are looking very competitive with Apple’s best buds.

The new slides are similar in look to those leaked by WalkingCat yesterday showing details about Samsung’s $699 Galaxy Chromebook 2. We’ll know soon if they’re legit. The big CES show is coming up and Samsung is hosting its own event in January for the presumed launch of the Galaxy S21 series.