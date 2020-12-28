You can now reserve a preorder for Samsung’s Galaxy S21

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 lineup of phones will reportedly debut on January 14th. If there’s even a slight chance you might pick one up, you can now place a reservation to guarantee a preorder slot when those become available, which they usually do right after an Unpacked event ends.

Samsung’s page will take down some basic information like your name, email address, and zip code in exchange for dibs on buying one of these new phones. You won’t pay anything to reserve your preorder — Samsung will collect that once you actually order the phone yourself. But what you can also do now is get a quote for a phone you might like to trade in.

You can get up to $700 of instant trade-in credit toward the purchase of a Galaxy S21 if you trade an iPhone 12 series phone, or one of Samsung’s own Note 20 and S20 phones. It’s even offering up to $550 of trade-in credit for certain phones with cracked screens. Samsung just really wants you to preorder one of these new phones.

Reserving one of Samsung’s upcoming phones before the preorders begin will net you $50 to use on accessories like smartwatches and earbuds, and by using the Shop Samsung app for Android, you’ll get an extra $10 on top of that. There’s usually another nice preorder perk announced when the phones launch. For previous launches, Samsung has offered at least $100 in gift cards in addition to other goodies, so it should be a great value if you’re in the market for a new device.

You’ll likely want to catch up on the rumors and leaks if you haven’t already, as there are plenty of them. For starters, Samsung itself confirmed that the Galaxy S21 will support the S Pen stylus. We’ve also seen what appears to be a leak of the official teasers for the S21 series, showing off some phone colors and the revamped rear camera array.