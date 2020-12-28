We’ll likely see a formal Samsung Galaxy S21 announcement on January 14th, but thanks to a raft of detailed specs from WinFuture and an assortment of previous leaks, there won’t be much to speculate about until then. Heck, you can even go ahead and reserve a pre-order if you like what you see.

This leak confirms some details that have surfaced previously, like the move from displays that curved slightly around the device edges to totally flat panels, and a redesigned camera bump that melds into the edges of the phone. WinFuture manages to identify a few new details though, including a slightly lower 2400 x 1080 screen resolution for both the S21 and S21 Plus, compared to the 3200 x 1440 resolution used by their predecessors. This equates to a pixel density of 421 ppi for the 6.2-inch S21 and 394 ppi for the 6.7-inch S21 Plus. Both will offer 120Hz and 60Hz refresh rates, like their predecessors.

While a previous leak provided some detail about the S21 Ultra’s camera hardware, this one confirms more information about the cameras on the S21 and S21 Plus. On paper, the main camera module for the new models looks to be the same as the one used by the S20 and S20 Plus: a 12-megapixel 1/1.76-inch sensor and an f/1.8 26mm equivalent lens with optical stabilization. A 12-megapixel ultrawide and 10-megapixel selfie camera appear to be unchanged.

However, the telephoto camera appears to be different. It’s actually slightly smaller than the sensor used by the S20 devices: 1/1.76-inch compared to 1/1.72-inch. Resolution and pixel size are the same at 64-megapixel and 0.8 microns, respectively. The telephoto camera is optically stabilized and looks to again offer 3x optical zoom thanks to folded optics, with hybrid optical/digital zoom available beyond that. Samsung also looks to have dropped the time-of-flight sensor from S21 Plus, as it did with the Note 20 Ultra, and it looks as though both models will get up to 8K/30p video recording (up from 8K/24p).

Outside of camera specs, the S21 looks like it will stick with a 4,000 mAh capacity battery while the S21 Plus gets a bigger 4,800 mAh battery. WinFuture’s specs confirm Samsung’s Exynos 2100 processor for the European version, with the Snapdragon 888 likely to appear in US devices. The S21 and S21 Plus will offer 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. And of course, the two models will include 5G modems.

Again, final specs, availability and pricing have not been confirmed by Samsung, but WinFuture cites prices of €849 for the S21 and €1049 for the S21 Plus.