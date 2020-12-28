TikTok’s one-night Ratatouille musical will star some of Broadway’s biggest names

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical has some big Broadway talent on board for its January 1st streaming performance. Adam Lambert, Wayne Brady, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Testa, and Priscilla Lopez will play key roles, with Tituss Burgess starring as Remy, the sophisticated rat who loves fine food.

The one-time only performance will benefit the Actors Fund. Based on the 2007 Disney-Pixar movie Ratatouille, the musical came together on TikTok, with creators composing songs based on the original film, building the “show” piece by piece. Emily Jacobsen (@e_jaccs) made the original “Remy the Ratatouille” song for TikTok, and composer Daniel Mertzlufft, created the very Broadway-esque arrangement of Jacobsen’s song that really started the ball rolling for a full-blown show. Honestly it’s so good.

“The Rat’s Way of Life” and “Ratatouille Tango” created by TikToker Blake Rouse will be featured in the musical, and the Playbill program created by TikToker Jess Siswick is the musical’s promotional artwork.

TodayTix, which is the ticket vendor for the show, tweeted that “creators are, indeed, being compensated and credited! Our teams are collaborating with them to make this the show of all your dreams.”

Disney isn’t directly involved with development but has apparently given its blessing to the project. As has actor Patton Oswalt, the original voice of Remy.

OH MY GOD IT’S HAPPENING. What an amazing way to start out 2021! And the proceeds benefit @TheActorsFund!!!! You gonna be there?!? I will! #ratatouillethemusical https://t.co/a0h7dMq16A — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 9, 2020

The show will stream via TodayTix on January 1st at 7PM ET, with ticket prices ranging from $5 to $50. Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will be available on demand for 72 hours after.