Razer’s new true wireless earbuds have noise cancellation and low latency for mobile games

Razer released its first set of true wireless earbuds in 2019, with the main appeal being a low-latency mode that made them better suited for mobile gaming. Now, the company is ready with its second pair, the Hammerhead True Wireless Pro, which go on sale today for $199.99 and add active noise cancellation and THX audio certification to the mix. “The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro uses hybrid ANC to nullify both external and unwanted internal noise by generating inverse sound waves simultaneously,” Razer wrote in its press release for the new buds.

Passive noise isolation also helps there, and Razer has switched to a proper in-ear design — unlike the AirPods-esque open style of the original Hammerhead True Wireless. (There’s a “quick attention mode” for piping in outside audio when you want to hear what’s happening near you.) Along with the usual silicone options (six different sets of them), the company is including a set of medium Comply foam ear tips in the box to help you get the most secure, sealed-off fit possible to better enhance sound quality.

The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro are rated IPX4 for water and sweat resistance, and Razer says they last up to 20 hours total with the case factored in; the earbuds can make it through four hours of continuous listening, which is about an hour below competitors like the AirPods Pro and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. There’s also no wireless charging, which is disappointing to see at this level. You control the buds with the touch-sensitive Razer logo button on each one.

As for the THX certification, Razer says “fine details such as frequency range and response are evaluated, and the device must be capable of delivering clear, detailed vocals and deep impactful bass with zero distortion at high volumes.” The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro feature 10mm drivers and still include a Game Mode that the company claims can cut latency in half “compared to other true wireless earbuds supporting SBC / AAC codecs.” Razer isn’t alone in offering a low-latency mode; Samsung and OnePlus also reduce the response time for audio effects in games when you use their respective earbuds and phones together.

The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro have a price fitting of their name, $199.99, which puts them firmly in the upper tier of true wireless earbuds. That’s slightly below the usual cost of Sony’s 1000XM3 earbuds or newer options like the Jabra Elite 85t, but holiday deals and discounts will probably end up putting all of these on equal footing. I’ll be checking them out over the coming days to see how they stack up against the noise-canceling competition for gaming purposes and everything else.