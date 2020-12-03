It looks like Bose is planning another set of true wireless earbuds to join its QuietComfort and Sport Earbuds. Today, filings for the “Sport Open Earbuds” have appeared at the Federal Communications Commission — with plenty of photos of the unannounced product contained within.

The design makes clear that Bose is going for a fitness-first set of earbuds here, with a completely open, plastic exterior that seems to just rest against your ear. It’s held in place by an ear hook, and there’s a button visible at the bottom of each earbud. A charger for the Sport Open Earbuds is also seen in the filing. The product name is confirmed several times in the documentation and is visible on the labels.

The Verge has reached out to Bose for more details on the Sport Open Earbuds. The Sport Earbuds released earlier this year cost $159, but they’ve got an in-ear design with silicone tips. This open alternative could be more targeted at people who don't like how earbuds feel and want greater awareness of their surroundings when running or during other fitness activities.

There’s a lot we don’t know yet about the Sport Open Earbuds like battery life, sweat resistance rating, and how this totally open style will actually sound compared to the company’s more traditional earbuds. But it might be worth holding off on your next purchase of fitness buds until we get the full story.