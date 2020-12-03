God of War’s Kratos is now available in Fortnite

After a not-so-subtle tease from Sony on Wednesday, God of War protagonist Kratos is now available as a purchasable skin in Fortnite. Although Kratos is a Sony character, he’s not exclusive to PS4 or PS5 platforms — you’ll be able to buy the Kratos skin on any platform where Fortnite can be played, and players on all platforms will be able to see Kratos in-game, Fortnite-maker Epic Games tells The Verge.

We should note that there is one PlayStation-exclusive thing about Kratos, though — if you play a match as Kratos on PlayStation 5, you’ll unlock the Armored Kratos Style:

For 2,200 V-Bucks, Fortnite’s in-game currency, you get the Kratos skin, a glider, a Mimir back bling, and the Leviathan Axe pickaxe (which comes with an emote). You can also buy the skin and the back bling as a bundle for 1,500 V-Bucks.

Sony and Epic Games put together a short trailer to help hype up Kratos’ debut:

“The best hunters across all realities,” you say? We might know a guy.



Kratos arrives in Fortnite with Guardian Shield Glider, Mimir Back Bling, and Leviathan Axe Pickaxe: https://t.co/cKF8pDJLDl pic.twitter.com/ZNX4H6MzEd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 4, 2020

Fortnite’s newest season just launched on Wednesday, and it features hunters from different realities as collectible skins you can earn from the game’s seasonal battle pass (including the Mandalorian and his constant companion Grogu, aka Baby Yoda). Kratos is a fitting addition to the lineup, though he may not be the only video game crossover we see this season — rumors point to Microsoft icon Master Chief possibly joining the game as well.