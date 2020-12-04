We’re at the point in 2020 when we’re hearing about everyone’s plans for 2021.

Here are a few things we learned this week about the upcoming year:

The Verge has always been about the future, so our podcast, The Vergecast, is well-prepared to discuss what’s on the horizon.

Verge reporter Julia Alexander joins Vergecast co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn to discuss WarnerMedia’s decision to release all of its new 2021 movies — including Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaptation, the Suicide Squad sequel, Matrix 4, and others — simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters. Julia explains why this move is shaking up the movie industry and what this means for the future of cinema.

In the second half of the show, news editor Chaim Gartenberg explains the details behind Qualcomm’s newest processor, the Snapdragon 888, which will power some flagship Android phones in 2021.

We’ve also got a few things to talk about regarding the Federal Communications Commission — including the next potential FCC commissioner after Chairman Ajit Pai steps down early next year. Of course, there’s also another publicized threat to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

It looks like The Verge has our work cut out for us next year, and The Vergecast will be here to catch all of the news — but first, let’s listen to what we know so far.

Other stories from this week: