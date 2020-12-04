PAX still plans to host its in-person game festivals in 2021

ReedPop and Penny Arcade, the organizers of the PAX gaming conventions, announced on Friday that they plan to resume PAX East, West, and Unplugged in 2021. Organizers are planning to hold these events as long as it’s safe to do so.

The organizers announced that they have no plans to hold PAX South next year, but the show will return in 2022, while information on PAX Australia will follow “in the coming weeks.” As far as the other PAX conventions go, locations remain unchanged, but the dates for PAX East, typically held in March at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, have been pushed back to the summer.

With optimism and safety in mind, we're announcing our #PAX 2021 Dates. Read the full statement below: pic.twitter.com/dDMhsJwd7t — PAX (@pax) December 4, 2020

With support from local governments and health officials and “pending improvement in the global COVID-19 situation,” the gaming conventions are slated to return with PAX East in Boston from June 3rd–6th. PAX West will also return, with the four-day event running from September 3rd–6th. PAX Unplugged will run from December 10th–12th. More information on all three events will be shared next year.

The last in-person convention was held in February with PAX East. Following COVID-19 safety concerns, organizers enhanced their cleaning and sanitation efforts during the event. But despite intending to hold PAX West in Seattle over Labor Day weekend, organizers canceled the in-person event and shifted to a nine-day online-only conference.