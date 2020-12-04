Metal Gear Solid movie to star Oscar Isaac as Solid Snake

Sony’s upcoming Metal Gear Solid movie adaptation will star Oscar Isaac as protagonist Solid Snake, according to Deadline. You might be familiar with Isaac as Resistance fighter Poe Dameron in the latest Star Wars film trilogy and his upcoming role as Duke Leto Atreides in Dune, and I think he could be a great fit to play Solid Snake.

Apparently Isaac did, too, as he cast himself for the role in this interview:

The Metal Gear Solid movie, which is still in development, will be directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts. But like some other movie adaptations of video games, this one has been in development for years — Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima first revealed that a movie was in the works all the way back in 2006. A start date for production is still unknown, according to Deadline, so it doesn’t seem like we should expect the movie anytime soon.

Hopefully Isaac’s casting for the leading role in could indicate that the movie might really happen. The Uncharted movie, which has also been in the works for over a decade, appears to have actually had scenes filmed, so perhaps that’s a good omen for the Metal Gear Solid movie, too.