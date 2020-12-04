YouTube and Peacock are now streaming 22 James Bond films for free

Maybe you’re feeling nostalgic for a classic James Bond film following Sean Connery’s death in late October. Or perhaps you’re simply feeling a gap given that the next film, No Time to Die, got pushed back to April 2021 or beyond. Either way, you can now binge a sizable selection of the James Bond collection completely for free (with ads) from YouTube, Peacock (with its free subscription), and PlutoTV.
(Disclosure: Comcast, which owns Peacock parent NBCUniversal, is also an investor in Vox Media, The Verge’s parent company.)
Not every provider has every film, and a few aren’t on streaming services at all: you’ll need to rent Skyfall and Spectre if you care to watch those again. It’s also not clear how long these films will be free to stream.
But every Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and George Lazenby Bond film is represented here for now, and the first couple of Daniel Craig flicks as well. I’ve bolded the ones you can find on YouTube that you can’t find on Peacock and vice versa. PlutoTV has all of the below, save Quantum of Solace.
You can also find most of the films on Hulu and Amazon Prime this month, though you’d have to pay for those subscriptions, and Netflix has Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, and three Pierce Brosnan flicks including GoldenEye — newly relevant now that the famed Arecibo Observatory, which gets destroyed in the film, has also collapsed in real life.
YouTube, 20 films
- Dr. No
- From Russia with Love
- Goldfinger
- Thunderball
- You Only Live Twice
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
- Diamonds Are Forever
- Never Say Never Again
- Live and Let Die
- The Man with the Golden Gun
- The Spy who Loved Me
- Moonraker
- For Your Eyes Only
- Octopussy
- A View to a Kill
- The Living Daylights
- Licence to Kill
- GoldenEye
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- The World is Not Enough
Peacock: 12 films
- From Russia with Love
- Goldfinger
- You Only Live Twice
- Diamonds Are Forever
- The Man with the Golden Gun
- Octopussy
- Licence to Kill
- GoldenEye
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- The World is Not Enough
- Casino Royale
- Quantum of Solace
I highly recommend The Living Daylights with Timothy Dalton. It’s underrated, and its car chase scene has yet to be beat. Did I mention I got to see a lot of the real Bond cars and took photos of them back in 2015?
Loading comments...