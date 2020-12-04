YouTube and Peacock are now streaming 22 James Bond films for free

Maybe you’re feeling nostalgic for a classic James Bond film following Sean Connery’s death in late October. Or perhaps you’re simply feeling a gap given that the next film, No Time to Die, got pushed back to April 2021 or beyond. Either way, you can now binge a sizable selection of the James Bond collection completely for free (with ads) from YouTube, Peacock (with its free subscription), and PlutoTV.

(Disclosure: Comcast, which owns Peacock parent NBCUniversal, is also an investor in Vox Media, The Verge’s parent company.)

Not every provider has every film, and a few aren’t on streaming services at all: you’ll need to rent Skyfall and Spectre if you care to watch those again. It’s also not clear how long these films will be free to stream.

But every Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and George Lazenby Bond film is represented here for now, and the first couple of Daniel Craig flicks as well. I’ve bolded the ones you can find on YouTube that you can’t find on Peacock and vice versa. PlutoTV has all of the below, save Quantum of Solace.

You can also find most of the films on Hulu and Amazon Prime this month, though you’d have to pay for those subscriptions, and Netflix has Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, and three Pierce Brosnan flicks including GoldenEye — newly relevant now that the famed Arecibo Observatory, which gets destroyed in the film, has also collapsed in real life.

YouTube, 20 films

Dr. No

From Russia with Love

Goldfinger

Thunderball

You Only Live Twice

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Diamonds Are Forever

Never Say Never Again

Live and Let Die

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy who Loved Me

Moonraker

For Your Eyes Only

Octopussy

A View to a Kill

The Living Daylights

Licence to Kill

GoldenEye

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World is Not Enough

Peacock: 12 films

From Russia with Love

Goldfinger

You Only Live Twice

Diamonds Are Forever

The Man with the Golden Gun

Octopussy

Licence to Kill

GoldenEye

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World is Not Enough

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

I highly recommend The Living Daylights with Timothy Dalton. It’s underrated, and its car chase scene has yet to be beat. Did I mention I got to see a lot of the real Bond cars and took photos of them back in 2015?