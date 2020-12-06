New trailers: The Marksman, The Dig, The Mauritanian, and more

I finished The Undoing and while it was disappointingly messy with a plot that didn’t quite come together, I think we can all agree that 1) Nicole Kidman’s coats were amazing and 2) Hugh Grant should absolutely play more villains. I’m also kind of on a kick of catching up on shows I missed because I didn’t have premium cable, and just started season one of Homeland (I know, I know). Still deciding what I think but as I’m sure has been observed by many others, Carrie is very intense!

New trailers this week include Liam Neeson in The Marksman and Ralph Fiennes in The Dig (big “the” theme this week), and I managed to find five non-holiday flicks for you (you’re welcome).

The Marksman

At some point, will Liam Neeson get a break from heroically rescuing innocent victims from bloodthirsty bad guys? Maybe, but not in The Marksman. He plays Jim Hanson, a down-on-his-luck retired Marine living near the US-Mexico border. He inadvertently gets caught up with a drug cartel hunting a young boy trying to make his way to family in Chicago. The Marksman is due in theaters January 22nd.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Season 4 of Netflix’s series about our favorite teenage witch is back, with Kiernan Shipka returning as Sabrina. This time around, she has to deal with baddies who can warp reality, which, side note: maybe altering reality is not a always bad thing (looking at you, 2020). Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Part 4, debuts on Netflix December 31st.

The Dig

Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan star as an amateur archaeologist and wealthy widow, respectively, who excavate a mysterious burial mound in England on the eve of World War II. It’s based on the true story of the 1939 excavation of an Anglo-Saxon ship buried near Sutton Hoo. The Dig arrives in theaters and on Netflix January 29th.

The Mauritanian

Another film based on a true story, The Mauritanian stars Jodie Foster as an attorney representing a man who was imprisoned in Guantanamo Bay for 14 years. Benedict Cumberbatch (brace yourself for the accent), Tahar Rahim, and Shailene Woodley also star. The Mauritanian is slated for theaters February 19th.

We Can Be Heroes

In this sequel of sorts to The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl, a group of superkids team up to rescue their superparents from alien invaders. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, We Can Be Heroes stars Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christian Slater, and Yaya Gosselin. It’s coming soon to Netflix.