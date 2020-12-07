Google Stadia expands to eight more European countries, just in time for Cyberpunk 2077

Google Stadia is expanding internationally, adding eight more countries in Europe today. The new markets include Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, and Switzerland, bringing the total number of countries the cloud gaming service supports from 14 to 22. The service should be available in the newly added locations within the next 24 hours, and Google says you just need a Gmail address to sign up.

Stadia just celebrated its anniversary last month with a slew of new announcements, including the addition of its first two free-to-play games (Destiny 2 and Super Bomberman R Online) and its plans to introduce an iOS version of Stadia delivered via mobile Safari in the coming weeks.

Google is now gearing up for its biggest game launch ever: CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 arriving on consoles, PC, and Stadia simultaneously on December 10th. The company is running a limited promotion that gives users who preorder the game (or buy it within its first week) a free Stadia Premiere Edition, which includes a Google Chromecast Ultra and Stadia controller. With new next-gen consoles out from Microsoft and Sony, Cyberpunk 2077 will be a big test for Stadia’s viability as a PlayStation and Xbox alternative.