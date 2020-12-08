Persona 5 Strikers will arrive on the Switch, PS4, and Steam in February

Persona 5 Strikers, an action RPG follow-up to Persona 5, will head to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam on February 23rd. The game will be available four days early, on February 19th, for those who preorder the digital deluxe version. Developer Atlus confirmed the news today, just days after its release was leaked via YouTube trailer.

Persona 5 launched worldwide in 2017; an enhanced version, Persona 5 Royal, had its wide release earlier this year. Unlike the original game, which features turn-based combat, Persona 5 Strikers is an action-oriented take on the series from Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force. Strikers takes place after the events of the original story when the Phantom Thieves find their vacation interrupted by a new threat. Where Persona 5 took place strictly in Tokyo, Strikers will also take players to six different cities. In addition to early access, the digital deluxe edition of the game includes a digital artbook, soundtrack, and behind-the-scenes video.

Persona 5 Strikers is already available in Japan (where it’s known as Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers).