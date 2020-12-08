Pokémon Go’s next paid event is a virtual tour of Kanto

Pokémon Go is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a virtual event, Niantic announced today. The Pokémon Go Tour, a ticketed one-day event set to take place on February 20th, 2021, will allow players to choose from either a Red or Green Version-themed experience — a throwback to the original Game Boy titles released in Japan.

In addition to research, trades, and event-exclusive items, all of the original 150 pokémon will be available as shiny versions. Both versions include pokémon specific to that experience. In order to get all 150, you’ll have to trade with friends who purchased the other event version; Niantic will increase the trade range to 40 km to make it easier on players.

Tickets go on sale today for $11.99 and are available in-app. The event will run from 9AM to 9PM in players’ local time.

Last month, Niantic announced its biggest update to the game yet with seasons, a new level cap, and addition pokémon.