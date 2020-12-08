Bungie confirms Destiny 2 crossplay is coming in 2021

Bungie has confirmed Destiny 2 will be getting crossplay support at some point next year. While Bungie didn’t specify which platforms will support the feature, hopefully you’ll be able to dive into Destiny 2 with players across every platform on which the game is available. That includes PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC, and Stadia. Earlier this year, it seemed as though a 2021 launch date for crossplay was the goal, but Bungie was more definite about a launch next year in a blog post published on Tuesday.

Bungie has slowly been making the game more platform-agnostic. The studio added cross-save support, which lets you bring your save from one platform to another, in 2019. And alongside the next-gen update for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S that’s out today, the game will support cross-generation play, meaning that PS5 players will still be able to play with people on PS4, for example. The next-gen update also allows the game to run at up to 60fps and 4K resolution on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, adds an FOV slider, and improves load times.

However, Destiny 2 still doesn’t have full anti-cheat on PC. If Bungie doesn’t implement stricter anti-cheating measures before the launch of crossplay, console players may run into cheaters if they are able to play with people on PC.