Google’s Pixel 2 has gotten its last update

After three years of support, the Pixel 2 has received its last update from Google: a delayed November security patch going out to the devices this month, as noted by Android Central. Google’s device support schedule indicates that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL aren’t guaranteed security updates after October 2020.

Google announced the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in October 2017. The two devices were identical in every way except size, and they earned plenty of praise for their somewhat groundbreaking camera. Google was early to really lean into camera software and computational photography, and the results showed in the Pixel 2 — its single rear-facing camera was in many ways ahead of the multi-camera-toting competition.

Aside from a highly capable camera and an overall likable design, it wasn’t without its troubles. The Pixel 2 XL’s screen suffered some well-documented woes, including a tendency toward a blue color cast when viewed at slightly off angles. Shortcomings aside, the 2 and 2 XL will be best remembered as the smartphones that put truly incredible image processing capabilities into your pocket.

Nevertheless, time marches on, and current Pixel devices will see a December security patch arriving this week. The Pixel 3 and newer will also be receiving new features borrowed from recent devices, like adaptive sound and Extreme Battery Saver mode.