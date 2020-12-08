Halo Infinite is officially launching fall 2021

Halo Infinite, the next game in Microsoft’s iconic franchise, will officially launch in fall 2021, developer 343 Industries announced in a blog post on Tuesday.

The game was originally supposed to launch alongside the Xbox Series X / S in November, but it was delayed to 2021 in August due in part to challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since Microsoft hasn’t specified a month or day, this fall 2021 window could effectively mean that the game gets delayed as much as an entire year from its original release date.

Microsoft did demo Halo Infinite during its July Xbox Series X games showcase, but received some criticism for the graphics and visuals shown during the demo (a dead-eyed enemy shown then even spawned the now-infamous Craig meme). In Tuesday’s blog post, 343 Industries said that it is working hard to “create the best-looking Halo game ever,” and spends some time delving into graphics specifically. According to creative director Joseph Staten, it’s already possible to play through the entire campaign, so much of the work remaining is polish, fixing bugs, and multiplayer.

You can read more about the current development of Halo Infinite in 343 Industries’ blog.