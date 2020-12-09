Spider-Man: Miles Morales runs at 60fps with ray tracing in new mode

At launch, Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PlayStation 5 was able to run at 60fps in Performance mode or at 30fps but with ray tracing in Fidelity mode, meaning that you’d have to pick between buttery-smooth frame rates or higher graphical fidelity while playing through the game. Thanks to a new mode added in an update, though, you can now run the game at 60fps and with ray tracing turned on.

The new mode is called “Performance RT,” and you can turn it on in settings. “This is an alternate version of the 60 frames per second ‘Performance’ mode, adding ray-tracing by adjusting the scene resolution, reflection quality, and pedestrian density,” according to the description of the new mode.

Our new update overnight introduced Performance RT mode on PS5. 60fps and ray-tracing! https://t.co/SSRy9vq9Aw — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) December 9, 2020

It’s not clear exactly how the resolution of the game is changed in the Performance RT mode. And we don’t know if the new mode will also be coming to Spider-Man: Remastered, the updated version of the 2018 hit that’s available as part of the $70 Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition. Sony and Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

The new Performance RT mode seems like it could be the ideal way to experience Spider-Man: Miles Morales. I haven’t played the game yet, but when I do, I know I’ll be turning on the Performance RT mode to try it out.