Moto G Stylus 2021 leak suggests a larger screen and higher price tag

Detailed specs and images of the 2021 Moto G Stylus have leaked by way of an early Amazon listing, as spotted by Phone Arena. This iteration on the stylus-having, budget-friendly device looks to borrow features from this year’s Moto G9 Plus, including a 6.8-inch FHD+ display that’s slightly larger than its predecessor’s 6.4-inch screen. Amazon’s (now removed) page lists a price of $341, which is unlikely to be the final MSRP, but it’s a bit higher than the original G Stylus’ $299 introductory price.

One of the things we liked best about the prior G Stylus was the image quality from its camera, and Motorola appears to have tweaked the hardware setup in the 2021 version. Aside from a 48-megapixel main rear camera, it adopts the quad-camera array from the Moto G9 Plus, including an 8-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel macro camera, and 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera.

The leaked listing shows a few other details, including Android 10 pre-loaded, a 4,000mAh battery, and two color options: “aurora white” and “aurora black.” It will be one of few options for those looking for a stylus bundled with their phone; Samsung’s Galaxy Note series is another one, but those devices are much more expensive and may be going away soon. While Motorola hasn’t given an official launch date for the new G Stylus, it’s safe to assume that the device will be formally revealed soon if retailers are readying listings.