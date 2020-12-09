Google CEO Sundar Pichai apologizes for Timnit Gebru controversy but not her firing

Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed the controversial departure of AI ethics researcher Timnit Gebru in an email to staff on Wednesday. “We need to accept responsibility for the fact that a prominent Black, female leader with immense talent left Google unhappily,” he wrote. News of the email was first published by Axios.

While Pichai did not say Gebru was fired as she and many others have claimed, he promised to review the steps that led to her leaving the company. “We need to assess the circumstances that led up to Dr. Gebru’s departure, examining where we could have improved and led a more respectful process,” he wrote.

He also apologized for how Gebru’s departure had “led some in our community to question their place at Google” and promised to consider “de-escalation strategies” for the future.

On Twitter, Gebru wrote the note was far from an apology.

Finally it does not say "I'm sorry for what we did to her and it was wrong." What it DOES say is "it seeded doubts and led some in our community to question their place at Google." So I see this as "I'm sorry for how it played out but I'm not sorry for what we did to her yet." 4\ — Timnit Gebru (@timnitGebru) December 9, 2020

Last week, Gebru tweeted that the company had abruptly fired her over an email she sent to the Brain and Women Allies listserv. In the email, she voiced frustration at the company trying to get her to retract a research paper on the risks of large language processing models.

The email led to a conversation between Gebru and higher-ups at Google Research. Gebru asked for certain conditions to be met in order for her to stay at the company, including knowing the details of who had asked for her paper to be retracted. One of the managers, Megan Kacholia, said the company couldn’t meet those conditions and preemptively accepted her resignation.

Google’s head of AI, Jeff Dean, published a note explaining why Gebru’s paper hadn’t met the company’s standards. He said it had been submitted for review a day before the deadline when the company typically requires two weeks.

But Gebru’s own team pushed back on this assessment, writing in a blogpost that the publication review policy was applied “unevenly and discriminatorily.” An internal analysis reviewed by The Verge showed that most publication approvals happen right before the deadline, and 41 percent happen after the deadline. “Numerous papers are approved for publication submission without meeting this ‘requirement,’” the team wrote.

On December 4th, the Google Walkout Medium account published a petition protesting Gebru’s firing. It was signed by 2,278 Google employees and 3,114 industry allies.

Read Pichai’s full email here: