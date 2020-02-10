Samsung Unpacked 2020 event: all of the latest rumors, news, and more

It’s February, and in the tech world that has come to mean that all eyes are on Samsung. The company will take the stage at its Unpacked 2020 event on Tuesday, February 11th at 2PM ET / 11AM PT to show off the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra.

Rumors and leaks also indicate that Samsung will debut its next foldable phone, this one being called the Galaxy Z Flip. Between this Samsung handset and Motorola’s new Razr, 2020 is becoming the year of the flip phone redux. Each of the four phones have been extensively leaked, and if you want to catch up on the rumors, we’ve put them all in one article.

But why read just one article when you can read them all? If you want to see each and every important update from Unpacked 2020, you’ll find them all collected below.