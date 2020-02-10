Abode adds HomeKit support to a second home security system

Smart home security company Abode has added HomeKit compatibility to its Smart Security kit, the company announced today. This is the second system in the Abode portfolio to receive HomeKit support, integrating its sensors with Apple’s smart home system. Its Iota system was the first self-installed home security system to be added to HomeKit back in November.

Now, both Smart Security and Iota can be controlled via Apple’s Home app and Siri on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and HomePod. To access the Home app remotely, users need a fourth-generation Apple TV or newer, HomePod, or an iPad running iOS 10 or newer in the home. Existing Smart Security Kit users will be able to enroll their systems via a firmware update that will go live today, February 10th. Anyone who purchases an Iota or Smart Security Kit in the future can add HomeKit via Abode’s app.

The Smart Security system comes with a key fob, a motion sensor, and a window / door sensor, along with a gateway that is compatible with Z-Wave Plus, Zigbee, and AbodeRF devices. The basic version costs $179 for just the kit, the “connect” version is $219 and includes a year of phone support, and the “secure” version is currently listed on Abode’s website for $279 and includes all that the lower-tier options offer plus 24-hour monitoring and an extended warranty.

Abode’s two HomeKit-supporting systems are fairly similar, allowing homes to be monitored with a variety of sensors. The main differences between the two systems: the Iota kit can be used with Wi-Fi and has an HD camera built into the gateway, while the Smart Security kit’s gateway needs Ethernet access and does not have a built-in camera.

Users can arm or disarm their Abode security system and receive notifications that a motion sensor has been triggered. Any Abode-branded door or window sensors, occupancy sensors, and motion sensors will be added to the Home app when connected to the Smart Security Kit gateway.