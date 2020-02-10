Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus detailed in new hands-on video

Samsung’s upcoming true wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Plus, have leaked again, this time in a hands-on video from WinFuture’s Roland Quandt. As well as confirming the specs that leaked last week, the video and follow-up tweets give an idea of how the earbuds perform in the real world; offering details on battery life, sound quality, and call quality. The source of the leak was a European retailer who shipped the Galaxy Buds Plus to Quandt early, seemingly unaware that they were yet to have been officially announced.

Quandt reports that the Galaxy Buds Plus’ battery life was still at 54 percent after playing loud music for three and a half hours, a little under a third of the way through the 11 hours of battery life that Samsung claims they offer. Their fit, meanwhile, is apparently good enough that “not having ANC doesn’t even really matter.” In terms of sound quality, Quandt says he found the bass level of the earbuds to be a little low, but that he could rectify this by selecting their bass boosted EQ mode from the companion app.

So after a few calls I was told that I sound "a bit as if I was talking thru a Walkie Talkie", sounded "very nasal" and "ambient noise was very much present, much louder than when talking thru the phone itself". More testing needed, but.... incoming sound is fine, btw. https://t.co/WyfUOpIUb8 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 9, 2020

According to Quandt, the quality of the earbuds’ microphones leaves a little to be desired. People he called on the phone said he sounded like he was talking “thru a Walkie Talkie.” Ambient noise was also a problem, despite the triple microphone array on each earbud. However, Quandt also says that these calls were made from a moving train without VoLTE, which could have been a contributing factor.

Otherwise, the video and follow-up tweets corroborate much of what we learned last week when Evan Blass leaked their specs. The earbuds each have two drivers (a woofer and a tweeter), and Samsung’s official specs say they offer a total of 22 hours when used with their charging case. Like their predecessors, they support Qi wireless charging and Bluetooth 5.

Quant’s video claims that the Galaxy Buds Plus will retail for $169 (or €169 in Europe), a slight increase over the $149 (€149) Samsung charged for the originals. The earbuds are heavily anticipated to be announced at Samsung’s Unpacked event alongside the Samsung Galaxy S20.