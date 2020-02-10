Leaked images appear to show the LG V60 ThinQ’s four cameras and a big battery

Just a few weeks ahead of Mobile World Congress 2020, two marketing images of the LG V60 ThinQ have leaked. Each one appears to show off a prominent hardware feature, and it’s good news all around if you like phones with big batteries, lots of cameras, and a headphone jack. Both images come from Evan Blass on Twitter (via GSMArena) who is a leaker with a reliable track record.

According to one of these images, LG’s 2020 flagship phone looks to improve on the battery size compared to last year’s 5G-ready LG V50, jumping from 4,000mAh to 5,000mAh. This big of an increase in power is notable, though it can’t mean anything good for the phone’s thickness since the V50 was already a bit chunky. Also easily spotted in this image is a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C charging port, and a bottom-firing speaker.

The other photo gives a more complete view of the phone’s transparent backside. It points out that the V60 will have four microphones, and without calling attention to it, you can easily make out that it features four cameras. Interestingly, there appears to be a raised ring around the camera array, moving away from the V50’s seamless rear design. This image also shows off a center-aligned selfie camera, which might be an indication that its display will have a teardrop-style notch. The leaked materials didn’t indicate what kind of cameras the V60 ThinQ will have.

LG usually debuts a phone each year at MWC in Barcelona, though due to the coronavirus outbreak, it pulled out from the show this year. Despite the change of plans, I wouldn’t expect it to bring much of a delay for the phone’s announcement, so stay tuned. As for whether LG’s production of it will be impacted at all (as it is for several major companies), that’s another question entirely.