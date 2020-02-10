Motorola confirms a gold-colored Razr is coming this spring

Motorola confirmed today that its much-hyped folding Razr is going to come in a second color: blush gold. The option will be available this spring. The color previously leaked last week, so we had a hunch that it might be coming. The Razr is currently only available in black on Verizon for $1,499, with new orders delivering by March 3rd. Motorola hasn’t said how much the gold version will cost, but it’s unlikely to tack on an added premium over the black option.

Presumably, the gold model will feature the same specs as the standard “Noir Black” Razr, which includes a midrange Snapdragon 710 processor. The phone’s 6.2-inch foldable plastic OLED panel is prone to developing “bumps and lumps,” Motorola has said. The company has pushed back against concerns about its long-term durability, however.

Initial reviews of the Razr have skewed negative, with screen issues and poor camera performance raised by both Android Central and Input. Perhaps Motorola is announcing a new color to offset that bad press a bit. Stay tuned for The Verge’s review of the new Razr.

I was unsuccessful in buying a Razr but I do have a review unit. Been using for for awhile and am shooting the video review today. What do you want to know? I’ll try to address in the review :) — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) February 10, 2020