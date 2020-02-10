Xiaomi shows off Mi 10 phone design, confirms February 13th launch date

Xiaomi has announced that it will launch its new Mi 10 smartphones on February 13th in China with a global launch to follow on February 23rd, the day before Mobile World Congress kicks off in Barcelona, Spain (via Android Authority).

The company announced the Chinese launch on the Chinese social network Weibo and the global launch on Twitter. The two models, which will reportedly be named the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, look to have four back cameras and, as is increasingly common, the curved screen has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Xiaomi has already said that the Mi 10 will use Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 processor. An apparent Chinese certification for the Mi 10 Pro suggests it will support 66-watt fast charging, which would just beat out the Oppo Reno Ace’s 65W charging speed. As other companies bail on their MWC plans out of coronavirus concerns, Xiaomi today reiterated that it will attend the conference.