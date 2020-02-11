How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020

Samsung’s big Unpacked event, where the company is introducing its latest (and, it hopes, greatest) products, is today, February 11th. If you’re a Samsung fan or you’re just interested in the latest tech devices, it should be interesting to watch.

News about many of the products that the company plans to announce is already buzzing around the internet, including Samsung’s latest flagship phone series, the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus (which should include 5G support); a foldable Galaxy Z Flip; and a pair of true wireless earbuds.

But nothing is certain, and during today’s event, Samsung may yet have a few surprises up its sleeve. Of course, there should be all of the usual hoopla that accompanies an announcement: speeches by top executives, product demos, videos, and perhaps a special guest or two — not to mention our always fun-to-read live blogging of the event. Here’s how to follow along:

WHERE TO WATCH:

Keynote start time: New York: 2PM / San Francisco: 11AM / London: 7PM / Berlin: 8PM / Moscow: 10PM / New Delhi: 12:30AM (February 12th) / Beijing: 3AM (February 12th) / Tokyo: 4AM (February 12th) / Melbourne: 6AM (February 12th)

Live blog: Tune in to The Verge’s live blog for the latest on Samsung’s event, expert commentary, and photos.

Live stream: Samsung is streaming the event live on its website for desktop viewing.

Live tweeting: Follow @verge on Twitter for the highlights and new products introduced at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked.

Live Instagram updates: Keep an eye on @verge on Instagram for live updates from our team.