The new Galaxy S20 phones are Samsung’s first to record 8K video

Samsung’s phones are well-known for their outstanding cameras. So when word went around that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor would be the chip that would power the new Galaxy S20 line, many suspected that one of the new features of the phone would be the ability to record 8K video.

And now we know: Samsung’s three new Galaxy S20 5G phones will indeed allow you to record in 8K for high-quality, brilliantly colored videos. These aren’t the first phones with the ability to record in 8K. That honor is held by the Chinese company ZTE, which introduced its 8K Smart STB phone in Shanghai in 2019. However, the Galaxy S20 phones will have the advantage of the new Snapdragon processor (not to mention the ability to be marketed in the US).

According to Samsung, the videos will be enhanced by its Super Steady technology, which offers anti-rolling stabilization and AI motion analysis. Users will be able to edit the videos right on the phone, something we saw for ourselves in a demo.

Samsung has partnered with YouTube to allow you to directly upload 8K videos

They will then be able to easily show off those videos either at home or out on social media; specifically, on YouTube. If you own a 2019 or 2020 Samsung QLED 8K TV, you will be able to stream the 8K videos directly from the Galaxy S20 to the TV. Samsung has partnered with YouTube to allow you to directly upload 8K videos to the service (assuming that your carrier can handle the bandwidth).

This is, of course, only part of the lure of Samsung’s new phones for photographers. There is a variety of new features for making still photos, including the ability to zoom up to 30x on the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus or up to 100x on the S20 Ultra. But vloggers and other videographers are going to be especially pleased with this latest impressive upgrade.