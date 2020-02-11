How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung announced the new foldable Galaxy Z Flip during the company’s Unpacked 2020 event, and you won’t have to wait very long to get your chance at buying one. It will be available for purchase starting this Friday, February 14th — a week before preorders for the Galaxy S20 phones even start. In case you were really striking out on Valentine’s Day gift ideas, here’s one on the house.

So far, only AT&T and Sprint have confirmed availability of the Galaxy Z Flip through its respective sites and physical retail locations. As for pricing, AT&T shared that it will cost $46 per month for 30 months and it costs $57.50 for its 18-month loan, and while we don’t have a price for the unlocked version of the foldable phone through Samsung, that puts it at $1,380 for the total cost.

Both Sprint and AT&T claim that supply of the Z Flip will be limited and both encourage that you buy one online instead of trying to come into one of its stores. Sprint hasn’t yet provided availability details for the Z Flip in its stores. AT&T will sell the phone at select stores in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, and New York City.

We’ll be updating this post as more carriers and retailers offer preorders.