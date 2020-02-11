All of the biggest announcements from Samsung’s Galaxy S20 event, live

Samsung’s Unpacked 2020 event is happening now. The company jumped right in with the announcements by unveiling the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone, and introduced the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra. That’s already plenty of announcements, and there will probably be a few more.

If you want the play-by-play of each moment with commentary from The Verge’s Dieter Bohn, check out the live blog. But if you want the biggest headlines with the need-to-know facts, you’ll find all of that below. This post will be ordered from newest on the top to oldest at the bottom.

Samsung’s latest phones are now official, and it’s releasing the Galaxy S20, slightly larger S20 Plus, and the S20 Ultra, which is even bigger yet. All three phones support 5G (though the standard S20 doesn’t support millimeter wave), feature the Snapdragon 865 processor in the US, and have a whopping 12GB of RAM. The cameras seem to have received a hearty upgrade, particularly the ones built into the S20 Ultra.

The Galaxy Fold was Samsung’s first foray into making foldable phones, and it got off to a rocky start. It’s trying again with the Z Flip, a flip phone-styled foldable phone. It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen. It comes in two colors, mirror purple, mirror black, and in certain regions, mirror gold. The Z Flip launches on February 14th for $1,380.

