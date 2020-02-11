Here’s where you can preorder the Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung has announced the new Galaxy S20 lineup of phones, consisting of the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra. Unlike previous years, preorders don’t start today. They’ll begin on Friday, February 21st at 12:01AM ET / 9:01PM PT. Launch day is Friday, March 6th.

This means that you have more time to reserve a spot in line for a preorder. If you reserve an unlocked or carrier-locked S20 series device from Samsung before preorders begin, then follow through by purchasing a phone, you’ll get a $35 credit that you can use on accessories and devices. That’s not a bad deal. Here are a few other reasons why you should consider preordering.

Why should I preorder?

In general, preordering is a good idea because it means you’ll get your phone on launch day — or earlier, in some cases. Another reason to consider it is because Samsung is offering some decent preorder incentives. So long as you place your order before March 6th, Samsung will give S20 buyers a $100 voucher to use at its online store. The S20 Plus will net you a $150 gift card, and the S20 Ultra comes with a $200 credit.

Additionally, starting February 21st you can trade in your old smartphone through Samsung, Best Buy, or the Shop Samsung phone app on Android or iOS and get up to $700 off the cost of your new S20 device.

Keep in mind that while carriers and retailers may offer their own individual incentives for your pre-order, you’ll be eligible for Samsung’s preorder credit no matter where you buy via the Shop Samsung app. Below, you’ll find all of the S20-related pre-order and trade-in info we’ve received from carriers and retailers.

Samsung Galaxy S20

The only configuration of the Galaxy S20 that Samsung offers in the US has 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage (with 1TB of microSD storage). It costs $999.99 and you can pre-order it from Samsung directly. Right below, you’ll find a link to pre-order the unlocked version of the S20 at Samsung.

Verizon will offer the S20 for $41.66 per month on its device payment plan. However, this device won’t be available for preorder on February 21st. Verizon says that it will be available for purchase in Q2 2020.

will offer the S20 for $41.66 per month on its device payment plan. However, this device won’t be available for preorder on February 21st. Verizon says that it will be available for purchase in Q2 2020. T-Mobile will offer the S20 for $41.67 per month for 24 months. It requires $0 down.

will offer the S20 for $41.67 per month for 24 months. It requires $0 down. AT&T will offer the phone for $33.24 per month over 30 months. You can get an S20 for free (paid back over in monthly credits over a 30-month period) if you sign up for an AT&T Unlimited Extra or Unlimited Elite plan, port over your number and agree to a device payment plan. If you don’t port your number over, you can still get $500 off.

will offer the phone for $33.24 per month over 30 months. You can get an S20 for free (paid back over in monthly credits over a 30-month period) if you sign up for an AT&T Unlimited Extra or Unlimited Elite plan, port over your number and agree to a device payment plan. If you don’t port your number over, you can still get $500 off. Sprint hasn’t shared pricing for this model yet, though it will open preorders starting February 21st.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Unlike the S20, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Plus comes in two configurations, one with 128GB of storage and another with 512GB of storage (both support up to 1TB of microSD storage). Prices start at $1,199 for the 128GB model and work up to $1,299 for the step-up phone with 512GB of internal storage space.

Verizon will sell the S20 Plus at $49.99 per month for its 24-month payment plan. The carrier plans to provide more preorder incentive details closer to February 21st.

will sell the S20 Plus at $49.99 per month for its 24-month payment plan. The carrier plans to provide more preorder incentive details closer to February 21st. T-Mobile will carry the S20 Plus for $50 per month for 24 months. The 128GB version requires $0 down, and while the 512GB model costs the same amount each month, it requires $149 down.

will carry the S20 Plus for $50 per month for 24 months. The 128GB version requires $0 down, and while the 512GB model costs the same amount each month, it requires $149 down. AT&T will offer the phone at $40 per month for 30 months. You can get an S20 Plus for $200 (paid back over in monthly credits over a 30-month period) if you trade in your old phone, trade in your old phone, sign up for an AT&T Unlimited Extra or Unlimited Elite plan, port over your number and agree to a device payment plan. If you don’t port your number over, you can still get $500 off. It’s a lot of steps, but it might be worth it for you.

will offer the phone at $40 per month for 30 months. You can get an S20 Plus for $200 (paid back over in monthly credits over a 30-month period) if you trade in your old phone, trade in your old phone, sign up for an AT&T Unlimited Extra or Unlimited Elite plan, port over your number and agree to a device payment plan. If you don’t port your number over, you can still get $500 off. It’s a lot of steps, but it might be worth it for you. Sprint hasn’t shared pricing for this model yet, though it will open preorders starting February 21st.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The new S20 Ultra is the new high-end option in Samsung’s range of flagship phones this year. It’s more “Ultra” than the other S20 phones in a few ways. Check out our roundup that compares each and every spec of the new phones, but here are the highlights: it has a 6.9-inch display versus 6.7 inches in the S20 Plus. It also has a bigger 5,000mAh battery compared to the S20 Plus’ 4,500mAh battery and the S20’s 4,000mAh pack.

The crucial differences come down to the optional 16GB of RAM upgrade, and the 108MP wide-angle lens used in its four-lens array. This phone starts at $1,399, making it Samsung’s most expensive phone yet. Add more to that price if you want extra RAM or storage.

Verizon will offer the S20 Plus at $58.33 per month for its 24-month payment plan. The carrier says it will reveal more preorder incentives closer to February 21st.

will offer the S20 Plus at $58.33 per month for its 24-month payment plan. The carrier says it will reveal more preorder incentives closer to February 21st. T-Mobile will offer the phone on preorder. You’ll pay $58.34 per month for 24 months with $0 down. If you want the 512GB version, it’s $58.34 per months as well, but with $199 required upfront.

will offer the phone on preorder. You’ll pay $58.34 per month for 24 months with $0 down. If you want the 512GB version, it’s $58.34 per months as well, but with $199 required upfront. AT&T will offer the phone starting at $46.67 per month for 30 months. You can get an S20 Ultra for $400 (paid back over in monthly credits over a 30-month period) if you trade in your old phone, sign up for an AT&T Unlimited Extra or Unlimited Elite plan, port over your number and agree to a device payment plan. If you don’t port your number over, you can still get $500 off.

will offer the phone starting at $46.67 per month for 30 months. You can get an S20 Ultra for $400 (paid back over in monthly credits over a 30-month period) if you trade in your old phone, sign up for an AT&T Unlimited Extra or Unlimited Elite plan, port over your number and agree to a device payment plan. If you don’t port your number over, you can still get $500 off. Sprint hasn’t shared pricing for this model yet, though it will open preorders starting February 21st.