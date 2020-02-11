Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip phone needs to do way better than past foldables

Later today, Samsung will officially announce a new folding phone, the Galaxy Z Flip. We know this because many, many details have leaked about it. Also because Samsung itself decided to just show off the whole damn phone and several details about its workings during the Academy Awards. It just up and aired a Galaxy Z Flip commercial before it even announced the phone

Samsung always goes hard at the Oscars, so it’s no surprise that it aired an ad this year. I was not expecting such a full reveal of its folding flip phone, though!

Expecting anyone to be surprised at a phone event is no longer a viable strategy, given how everything leaks. So Samsung just took a page out of Google’s 2019 playbook and started revealing details itself. But, as with Google’s coy photos leading up to the Pixel 4 unveil, Samsung’s decision to air an ad showing (though not naming) the Z Flip raises the stakes on a situation where the stakes were already pretty high.

This isn’t the first time Samsung has released a folding phone, you know? I mean I know, because I reviewed the Galaxy Fold not once, but twice. That’s because the first phone broke within a day of unboxing it — and not because I did anything wrong to it. Samsung cancelled the original launch, reworked the device, and released it later.

That sort of thing can’t happen again to Samsung — or rather, it had better be damn sure it won’t. The stakes for Samsung are so obvious I hardly need to lay them out. It survived the reputational hit from the exploding Note 7 in 2016. It survived the less-dramatic but nevertheless very embarrassing Fold debacle. If it has a third high profile phone fiasco in five years, people might start noticing.

The Z Flip also might be one of the last chances folding phones are going to have to really prove they could be a mainstream product sometime soon and not just weird curios for the rich and tech-obsessed. That’s what the Galaxy Fold is and it’s increasingly obvious that’s what the Motorola Razr will be too.

Spoiler alert: I’m using a Razr and I can tell you that the state of folding phones right now is bumpy — literally, the screen is bumpy and Motorola says that this is normal. It also says the creaking noise the hinge makes is also normal. Here’s a statement on that from a Motorola spokesperson:

When folding and unfolding razr, you may hear a sound, which is intrinsic to the mechanical movement of the phone. razr has undergone rigorous durability testing, and the reported sounds in no way affect the quality of the product.

For the record, I think Motorola and I have different views on what should be included when considering the quality of the product.

Anyway, every folding phone I’ve used to date has shared the following qualities:

A sky high price.

Hinge design that could be problematic if you ever get any dirt in it, or grit, or whatever.

A very fragile screen.

Software that doesn’t quite work as well as it ought.

Intriguing design that suggests you could have a different, healthier relationship with your phone

To be fair, there’s really only two in the US to even serve as examples of the above. The Z Flip is the third, and it needs to be the charm or else consumers will rightfully write off the whole category for awhile.

I don’t think that the Z Flip is going to have an answer for every single one of those bullet points. In fact I know it won’t. The price is rumored to be around $1400. The tease that Samsung dropped at the oscars showed a hinge design that looks similar to the Galaxy Fold’s hinge — including a gap when it’s closed.

But with the fragile screen, the rumor is Samsung has finally figured out a way to use glass instead of plastic. Likely it will need to be so thin and flexible that it won’t solve the durability problem in one fell swoop, but it should help some.

I’m also optimistic for the software on the Z Flip, if only because there’s less for Samsung to do. When it’s open, it’s just going to be an Android phone running Samsung’s very nice One UI 2 software. When it’s closed, there will just be a tiny little screen — literally not enough space to make major mistakes (I hope).

The Flip can’t flop

It is the last bullet that has me paying attention despite my deep skepticism of the price, value, and durability of foldables right now. The best part of using the Galaxy Fold was that it forced me to be more intentional with my phone usage. When it was folded out as a tablet, I used it like a tablet. When it was folded down into a phone, I used it as little as possible (because it was bad in that shape).

Can the flip phone form factor do something similar? Will slapping the thing closed mean I’m less likely to check Instagram and Twitter so often? Will it stop feeling like an inviting, time-sucking television screen in my pocket and more like ...a phone?

I have no idea, but that’s why I’m looking forward to the launch. Samsung just needs to fix — or at minimum mitigate — some of the problems that have plagued previous foldables. Only then will we be able to find out if this flip phone thing actually is something we want.

Until then, there’s one thing I do think the form factor is good for: fitting in smaller pockets.

A programming note: I have referred to this newsletter as “mostly daily” from time to time and I apologize for unexpectedly making good on that joke last Friday. Going forward I’ll endeavor to at least send out the linklist after busy days — and over the next month or two we’ll bring on some guests to write from time to time.

