Here’s how Samsung’s Galaxy S20 stacks up against the Pixel 4, OnePlus 7T, and more

Samsung has debuted its new Galaxy S20 lineup of phones, and since it’s one of the first big releases of 2020, it gets to set the bar for what kind of power and features you should expect from a new phone. Given the strong suits of the smallest Galaxy S20 — including specs like a quad-lens rear camera array, the Snapdragon 865 processor, a high 12GB RAM count, and a display with a variable refresh rate — it will give other companies a high bar to match.
And until companies like LG, OnePlus, and Google release new phones in 2020, all we have to compare Samsung’s latest phone to is older phones. The comparison below isn’t definitive; we haven’t reviewed the S20 yet, and comparing phones spec by spec doesn’t always provide the full story of what each device can do.
The comparison below pits the Galaxy S20 against other popular Android phones, but if you want to see how it stacks up against the iPhone 11 lineup, we have you covered with that head-to-head matchup.
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs. other Android phones
|Starting price
|$999
|$599
|$949
|$799
|$599
|$699
|OS
|Android 10 (One UI)
|Android 10 (One UI)
|Android 10 (One UI)
|Android 10
|Android 10 (Oxygen OS)
|Android 9
|Display
|6.2-inch Quad HD+ (3,040 x 1,440) AMOLED
|6.1-inch Full HD+ (2,280 x 1,080) AMOLED
|5.8-inch Full HD+ (2,280 x 1,080) AMOLED
|5.7-inch FHD+ (2,280 x 1,080) OLED
|6.5-inch FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080) OLED
|6.4-inch FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080) OLED
|Refresh rate
|Up to 120Hz
|60Hz
|60Hz
|Up to 90Hz
|Up to 90Hz
|60Hz
|Dimensions (mm)
|69.1 x 151.7 x 7.9mm
|70.4 x 149.9 x 7.8mm
|71.8 x 151 x 7.9mm
|68.8 x 147.1 x 8.2mm
|74.4 x 160.9 x 8.1mm
|75.8 x 159.3 x 8.4mm
|Weight
|163g
|157g
|168g
|162g
|190g
|192g
|Battery capacity
|4,000mAh
|3,400mAh
|3,500mAh
|2,800mAh
|3,800mAh
|4,000mAh
|Processor
|US: Snapdragon 865
|US: Snapdragon 855
|US: Snapdragon 855
|Snapdragon 855
|Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Snapdragon 855
|RAM
|12GB
|8GB
|8GB
|6GB
|8GB
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB (microSD support allows up to 1TB)
|128, 512GB (microSD support allows up to 1TB)
|256GB (no microSD support)
|64 or 128GB (no microSD support)
|128GB
|128GB (microSD slot supports up to 2TB)
|Ports
|USB-C charging port
|USB-C charging port, 3.5mm headphone jack
|USB-C charging port
|USB-C charging port
|USB-C charging port
|USB-C charging port, 3.5mm headphone jack
|Rear cameras
|12MP (F/1.8, 1/1.76") wide angle, 64MP (F/2.0, 1/1.72") telephoto lens, 12MP (F/2.2, 1/2.55") ultra wide
|12MP (F/2.4, OIS, auto focus) telephoto, 16MP (F/2.2, fixed focus, 123 degree) ultra wide, 12MP (variable F1/5-2.4, OIS, auto focus, 77 degree) wide angle
|12MP (F/2.1, OIS, 45 degree) telephoto, 16MP (F/2.2, 123 degree) ultra wide, 12MP (variable F/1.5-2.4, OIS, auto focus, 77 degree) wide angle
|16MP (F/2.4, OIS, 52 degree) telephoto, 12.2MP (F/1.7, OIS, 77 degree) wide angle
|48MP (F/1.6, OIS) main lens, 12MP (F/2.2) telephoto, 16MP (F/2.2, 117 degree) ultra wide angle
|12MP (F/1.8, 78 degree) main lens, 13MP (F/2.4, 136 degree) super wide angle
|Front cameras
|10MP (F/2.2, auto focus)
|10MP (F/1.9, auto focus, 80 degree)
|10MP (F/2.2, auto focus, 80 degree)
|8MP (F/2.0, fixed focus, 90 degree)
|16MP (F/2.0, fixed focus)
|32MP (F/1.9, 79 degree)
|Biometrics
|Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
|In-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock
|In-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock
|Face unlock
|In-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock
|In-display fingerprint sensor
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|IP68
|IP68
|N/A
|IP68
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
