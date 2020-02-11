Here’s how Samsung’s Galaxy S20 stacks up against the Pixel 4, OnePlus 7T, and more

Samsung has debuted its new Galaxy S20 lineup of phones, and since it’s one of the first big releases of 2020, it gets to set the bar for what kind of power and features you should expect from a new phone. Given the strong suits of the smallest Galaxy S20 — including specs like a quad-lens rear camera array, the Snapdragon 865 processor, a high 12GB RAM count, and a display with a variable refresh rate — it will give other companies a high bar to match.

And until companies like LG, OnePlus, and Google release new phones in 2020, all we have to compare Samsung’s latest phone to is older phones. The comparison below isn’t definitive; we haven’t reviewed the S20 yet, and comparing phones spec by spec doesn’t always provide the full story of what each device can do.

The comparison below pits the Galaxy S20 against other popular Android phones, but if you want to see how it stacks up against the iPhone 11 lineup, we have you covered with that head-to-head matchup.

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs. other Android phones Category Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Google Pixel 4 OnePlus 7T LG G8X Category Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Google Pixel 4 OnePlus 7T LG G8X Starting price $999 $599 $949 $799 $599 $699 OS Android 10 (One UI) Android 10 (One UI) Android 10 (One UI) Android 10 Android 10 (Oxygen OS) Android 9 Display 6.2-inch Quad HD+ (3,040 x 1,440) AMOLED 6.1-inch Full HD+ (2,280 x 1,080) AMOLED 5.8-inch Full HD+ (2,280 x 1,080) AMOLED 5.7-inch FHD+ (2,280 x 1,080) OLED 6.5-inch FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080) OLED 6.4-inch FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080) OLED Refresh rate Up to 120Hz 60Hz 60Hz Up to 90Hz Up to 90Hz 60Hz Dimensions (mm) 69.1 x 151.7 x 7.9mm 70.4 x 149.9 x 7.8mm 71.8 x 151 x 7.9mm 68.8 x 147.1 x 8.2mm 74.4 x 160.9 x 8.1mm 75.8 x 159.3 x 8.4mm Weight 163g 157g 168g 162g 190g 192g Battery capacity 4,000mAh 3,400mAh 3,500mAh 2,800mAh 3,800mAh 4,000mAh Processor US: Snapdragon 865 US: Snapdragon 855 US: Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 Plus Snapdragon 855 RAM 12GB 8GB 8GB 6GB 8GB 6GB Storage 128GB (microSD support allows up to 1TB) 128, 512GB (microSD support allows up to 1TB) 256GB (no microSD support) 64 or 128GB (no microSD support) 128GB 128GB (microSD slot supports up to 2TB) Ports USB-C charging port USB-C charging port, 3.5mm headphone jack USB-C charging port USB-C charging port USB-C charging port USB-C charging port, 3.5mm headphone jack Rear cameras 12MP (F/1.8, 1/1.76") wide angle, 64MP (F/2.0, 1/1.72") telephoto lens, 12MP (F/2.2, 1/2.55") ultra wide 12MP (F/2.4, OIS, auto focus) telephoto, 16MP (F/2.2, fixed focus, 123 degree) ultra wide, 12MP (variable F1/5-2.4, OIS, auto focus, 77 degree) wide angle 12MP (F/2.1, OIS, 45 degree) telephoto, 16MP (F/2.2, 123 degree) ultra wide, 12MP (variable F/1.5-2.4, OIS, auto focus, 77 degree) wide angle 16MP (F/2.4, OIS, 52 degree) telephoto, 12.2MP (F/1.7, OIS, 77 degree) wide angle 48MP (F/1.6, OIS) main lens, 12MP (F/2.2) telephoto, 16MP (F/2.2, 117 degree) ultra wide angle 12MP (F/1.8, 78 degree) main lens, 13MP (F/2.4, 136 degree) super wide angle Front cameras 10MP (F/2.2, auto focus) 10MP (F/1.9, auto focus, 80 degree) 10MP (F/2.2, auto focus, 80 degree) 8MP (F/2.0, fixed focus, 90 degree) 16MP (F/2.0, fixed focus) 32MP (F/1.9, 79 degree) Biometrics Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor In-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock In-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock Face unlock In-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock In-display fingerprint sensor Waterproof IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68 N/A IP68 Wireless charging Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes