 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How Samsung’s Galaxy S20 compares with the iPhone 11

New, 2 comments

A spec comparison between Samsung’s newest phones and Apple’s 2019 lineup

By Jay Peters
Photo by Dieter Bohn / The Verge

Samsung has just announced the Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup, and they look to be good upgrades over last year’s Galaxy S10. This year, there are three new models: the Galaxy S20, the bigger Galaxy S20 Plus, and the spec-stuffed Galaxy S20 Ultra.

One of the headline features of the S20 is a screen that you can toggle between a 60Hz and a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The phones also have a lot of camera tech on board: the S20 has three cameras, the S20 Plus adds a time-of-flight sensor, and the S20 Ultra has a monster 108-megapixel lens with 100x zoom. All three phones support 5G, though only the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra support ultra-fast millimeter wave networks at launch. Samsung says it will launch a Galaxy S20 that supports Verizon’s millimeter wave network in the second quarter of this year.

Samsung might be packing a lot of new features into the S20 lineup, but the new phones are going up against last year’s iPhones, which were pretty good, too. None of them has a 108-megapixel lens, but they were all still great phones, and the iPhone 11 is currently The Verge’s recommendation as the best phone for most people.

If you just want to see the specs of Samsung’s and Apple’s latest phones side by side, here are the hard numbers. We’ve also compared the S20 to the Pixel 4, OnePlus 7T, and other phones if you want to see that.

The table is best viewed in landscape mode on mobile devices.

Galaxy S20 vs. iPhone 11

Category Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max
Category Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max
Starting price $999 $1,199 $1,399 $699 $999 $1,099
OS Android 10 (One UI) Android 10 (One UI) Android 10 (One UI) iOS 13 iOS 13 iOS 13
Display 6.2-inch Quad HD+ (3040 x 1440) AMOLED 6.7-inch Quad HD+ (3040 x 1440) AMOLED 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3040 x 1440) AMOLED 6.1-inch (1792 x 828) LCD 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125) OLED 6.5-inch (2688 x 1242) OLED
Refresh rate up to 120Hz up to 120Hz up to 120Hz 60Hz 60Hz 60Hz
Dimensions (mm) 69.1 x 151.7 x 7.9mm 73.7 x 161.9 x 7.8mm 76.0 x 166.9 x 8.8mm 75.7 x 150.9 x 8.3mm 71.4 x 144.0 x 8.1mm 77.8 x 158.0 x 8.1mm
Weight 163g 186g 220g 194g 188g 226g
Battery capacity 4,000mAh 4,500mAh 5,000mAh TBA TBA TBA
Processor US: Snapdragon 865 US: Snapdragon 865 US: Snapdragon 865 A13 Bionic A13 Bionic A13 Bionic
RAM 12GB 12GB 12GB, 16GB 4GB, allegedly 4GB, allegedly 4GB, allegedly
Storage 128GB (microSD support allows up to 1TB) 128GB, 512GB (microSD support allows up to 1TB) 128GB, 512GB (microSD support allows up to 1TB) 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB
Ports USB-C charging port USB-C charging port USB-C charging port Lightning charging port Lightning charging port Lightning charging port
Rear cameras 12MP (F/1.8, 1/1.76") wide angle, 64MP (F/2.0, 1/1.72") telephoto lens, 12MP (F/2.2, 1/2.55") ultra wide 12MP (F/1.8, 1/1.76") wide angle, 64MP (F/2.0, 1/1.72") telephoto lens, 12MP (F/2.2, 1/2.55") ultra wide, time-of-flight depth camera 108MP (F/1.8, 1/1.33") wide angle, 48MP (F/3.5, 1/2.0") telephoto lens, 12MP (F/2.2, 1/2.55") ultra wide, time-of-flight depth camera 12MP (F/1.8, OIS, auto focus) wide angle, 12MP (F/2.4) ultra wide angle 12MP (F/1.8, OIS, auto focus) wide angle, 12MP (F/2.4) ultra wide angle, 12MP (F/2.0) telephoto 12MP (F/1.8, OIS, auto focus) wide angle, 12MP (F/2.4) ultra wide angle, 12MP (F/2.0) telephoto
Front cameras 10MP (F/2.2, auto focus) 10MP (F/2.2, auto focus) 40MP (F/2.2, auto focus) 12MP (F/2.2 aperture) 12MP (F/2.2 aperture) 12MP (F/2.2 aperture)
Biometrics Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor Face ID unlock Face ID unlock Face ID unlock
Waterproof IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68
Wireless charging Yes, also has reverse wireless charging Yes, also has reverse wireless charging Yes, also has reverse wireless charging Yes Yes Yes
5G Yes, supports "sub-6" 5G Yes, supports "sub-6" and mmWave 5G Yes, supports "sub-6" and mmWave 5G No No No

In This Stream

Samsung Unpacked 2020 event: all of the latest rumors, news, and more

View all 48 stories

Next Up In Tech

Loading comments...