Drake signs a ‘multiyear partnership’ with live-streaming platform Caffeine

Drake is one of the biggest rappers in the world, and, as of today, he’s decided to throw his considerable weight behind Caffeine in the live-streaming wars: he’s signed a “multiyear” agreement with the platform, though Caffeine declined to confirm an exact length for the partnership. He’ll have his own channel on the platform, but his first act will be to bring the Ultimate Rap League (URL) to Caffeine. Caffeine says that the rapper might stream on his own channel, but it doesn’t know when or how often, presumably because the deal doesn’t cover that.

Run by co-founder Troy “Smack White” Mitchell, URL is the biggest battle rap league in the country, and Drake is a big fan. For the uninitiated: battle rap is when two MCs freestyle at each other, back and forth. The result is scored like a boxing match, and whoever earns the most points or gets the biggest reaction from the crowd wins. Think 8 Mile or Freestyle Fridays on BET’s 106 & Park.

“I’ve always loved URL and admired what Smack and his team have been able to create, it just wasn’t easily accessible,” said Drake, according to the press release. “It’s exciting to be in a position where I’m able to bring Caffeine to the table and help provide URL with the tools they need to elevate the viewing experience and make it more accessible to fans.” (I should also note that Jonathan “Murda Mook” Ancrum challenged the 6 God to a battle at an event in 2015, which he graciously declined; the crowd booed.)

Caffeine isn’t Drake’s first foray into live-streaming. In March 2018, the rapper played Fortnite with Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, which, at 635,000 concurrent viewers, managed to break the all-time views record for non-tournament streaming on Twitch. Caffeine streamer / Twitch partner JuJu Smith-Schuster also hopped in later on in the stream.

Drake’s deal with Caffeine is just another sign that the live-streaming industry is growing up. While it’s not clear what the terms of Drake’s deal were, it’s pretty easy to conclude that it’s worth a lot of money to Caffeine to keep the rapper on its platform.

The logic seems to be: if Drake can draw that many people into one stream at one time, then he can bring in a whole new audience to Caffeine’s platform — as much for his presence as for the things he chooses to support. “Caffeine is the perfect strategic partner for URL and the only one who can, with the press a single button, help us get this content to new audiences around the world for free,” said Mitchell.

Even so, it’s not yet clear how often Drake will stream from his personal channel. Caffeine says that he’ll pop in to stream whenever he wants to. Whatever the case, that makes Drake a streamer. Welcome to online, Drizzy.