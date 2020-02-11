Lightroom now supports split-screen multitasking on the iPad

Adobe has announced a few new updates for Lightroom across every platform it runs on. One of the biggest additions is Split View support for full-on side-by-side multitasking in iPadOS, which is a natural next step now that Lightroom lets you import files directly. That process should also be “smoother” in this latest release, according to Adobe.

The Android version of Lightroom, meanwhile, now lets you import edit presets and profiles directly in the app. The iPhone and iPad apps will have to wait a little longer for that feature, but Adobe says it’s coming soon.

On the Mac and Windows side, Lightroom Classic has some useful updates for RAW shooters. You’re now able to change the default develop settings from Adobe Color to use specific camera profiles or your own preset, saving an extra step after importing images. For example, you could set Lightroom to automatically apply lens correction or an in-camera color setting to all RAW files imported from that camera, rather than having to start your work from an Adobe Color-processed photo that looks very different from the image you saw when you took it.

Adobe has also expanded Lightroom’s support for discrete GPUs, which has been improving lately after years of little attention. Lightroom Classic now uses GPU acceleration for lens correction and transform adjustments, while Macs running macOS 10.15 Catalina can use external GPUs for Enhance Details.

You can read more about Adobe’s February Lightroom updates here.