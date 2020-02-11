Leak reveals Samsung’s new foldable Galaxy Z Flip has ‘flexible glass’

Samsung looks set to fully detail its new foldable Galaxy Z Flip during a press event in just a few hours, but full details on the handset have just leaked. Evan Blass has posted several screenshots of what appears to be Samsung’s marketing site for the Galaxy Z Flip, and it confirms Samsung will use “flexible glass” on the device.

The Galaxy Z Flip is clearly designed to be a full-sized phone that folds up to fit into a pocket. It folds into a surprisingly small square, with a cover screen at the front for notifications. The leak reveals you can even tap on notifications on this cover screen, and it will open the corresponding app once you’ve unfolded the phone.

Samsung appears to be using its “Infinity Flex Display” technology on the Galaxy Z Flip, which is the same name the company used for the original Galaxy Fold. The leak claims the OLED display is 6.7 inches, and it folds into place very much like Motorola’s new Razr.

Over on the camera side, Samsung appears to be optimizing the user experience in Android for hands-free selfies and vlogging with the top screen used for viewing and the bottom for controls. Samsung appears to be using a 10-megapixel camera at the front for this new UX.

Samsung also looks set to use a dual battery on the Galaxy Z Flip that is 3,300mAh in total, which, in this leak, says it will “last all day long.” Samsung hasn’t yet officially named the Galaxy Z Flip, but the company did tease this new folding phone in a commercial that aired during the Academy Awards last weekend. We’re expecting Samsung to make the Galaxy Z Flip official in just a few hours, and The Verge will be covering the event live with all of the latest details.