Nikon’s D6 pro camera is coming in April for $6,500

Last September, Nikon announced its new D6 pro camera but declined to provide any details on it. Today, the details are here: unsurprisingly, it’s a speed-focused DSLR that’ll likely be picked up by a lot of sports photographers headed to Tokyo for this summer’s Olympic games.

The D6 still uses a 20.8-megapixel full-frame sensor, but it has a new Expeed 6 processor that allows for 14 fps full-resolution burst shooting or up to 10.5 fps in live view. The camera can also take 8-megapixel shots at 30 fps or 2-megapixel at 60 fps for times when resolution is not a priority. Native ISO goes from 100 to 102,400.

Nikon has revamped the autofocus system for the D6, reducing the number of points from 153 to 105 but making all of them cross-type and selectable; the company claims that this makes the autofocus coverage 1.6 times “denser.” The center point can focus down to -4.5EV, while all the others work at -4EV.

The D6 is going on sale in April for $6,499.95 body-only.