Xiaomi’s Mi 10 flagship 5G phones launch in China

Xiaomi just took the wraps off its latest 5G phones, the flagship Mi 10 series. Both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro feature 6.67-inch 2340 x 1080 OLED displays with a 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865 processors, dual-mode 5G, Wi-Fi 6, up to 12GB of RAM, wireless charging, and quad-camera configurations with a trendy 108-megapixel main shooter that can record 8K video. Both phones will ship in China first before going international.

The flagships were expected to make their European debut on February 23rd ahead of the big MWC phone show in Barcelona. That was before the event was canceled over concerns with the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Xiaomi says a new launch date will be announced soon.

The Mi 10 Pro is the higher-specced version of course with up to 512GB of on-board storage (the Mi 10 can go up to 256GB), 50W fast wired charging (vs. 30W on the Mi 10), and a slightly brighter display. The Pro’s battery is smaller at 4,500mAh compared to a 4,780mAh capacity on the Mi 10.

As to the cameras, the Mi 10 Pro’s 1/1.33-inch 108 megapixel sensor is paired with an optically stabilized eight-element lens (compared to seven on the Mi 10). It’s flanked by a 12 megapixel f/2.0 lens for portraits, an 8 megapixel f/2.0 telephoto lens with 10x hybrid zoom, and a 20 megapixel ultra-wide with f/2.2 lens and 117-degree FOV. Meanwhile, the Mi 10 has a 13 megapixel ultra-wide sensor with a f/2.4 lens and 123-degree FOV, and a pair of 2 megapixel f/2.4 cameras — one for macro shots and one for depth sensing — alongside its primary 108 megapixel sensor.

The Mi 10 begins shipping in China tomorrow starting at 3,999 yuan (about $570) in blue, black, and peach gold, while the Mi 10 Pro will be available in China on February 18th starting at 4,999 yuan (about $715) in blue or white.