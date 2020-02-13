Half-Life: Alyx will launch on March 23rd

The long-awaited next Half-Life is coming very soon. Half-Life: Alyx, a VR spinoff that was revealed last year, will launch on March 23rd. Valve previously said that the game would be available sometime in March.

Announced back in November, Alyx is the first new Half-Life game in 13 years, and it’s exclusive to virtual reality platforms. Valve says that it will be a full-length title designed to be played for hours at a time. “Today, we generally see playtesters go for 2-3 hours before taking a bathroom break,” programmer Robin Walker told The Verge. And if it’s a success, Valve says that there could be more Half-Life titles coming in the future as well.