 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

This recommendation system will help you decide which Steam games to play next

Decision-making for the anxious type

By Megan Farokhmanesh
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Deciding what video game to play next can be a daunting task, especially on a huge platform like Steam. But Valve is working to soothe those anxieties with a new Steam Labs experiment it’s dubbed Play Next, an interactive recommendation system that suggests new games to try.

Play Next uses machine learning — the same for Steam’s Interactive Recommender — to choose three games based on what you already own. If nothing strikes your fancy, you can reroll for new picks. The system is still a work in progress. “Don’t be surprised if it sometimes shows you some unexpected comparison points,” Valve says.

It’s a simple-to-use system that provides a fast answer to “what now?” Maybe this can help ease some of that guilt over all those forgotten games you picked up years ago in that Steam sale.

Next Up In Gaming