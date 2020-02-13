This recommendation system will help you decide which Steam games to play next

Deciding what video game to play next can be a daunting task, especially on a huge platform like Steam. But Valve is working to soothe those anxieties with a new Steam Labs experiment it’s dubbed Play Next, an interactive recommendation system that suggests new games to try.

Play Next uses machine learning — the same for Steam’s Interactive Recommender — to choose three games based on what you already own. If nothing strikes your fancy, you can reroll for new picks. The system is still a work in progress. “Don’t be surprised if it sometimes shows you some unexpected comparison points,” Valve says.

It’s a simple-to-use system that provides a fast answer to “what now?” Maybe this can help ease some of that guilt over all those forgotten games you picked up years ago in that Steam sale.