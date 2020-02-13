Robert Pattinson’s Batman revealed in new teaser video

Robert Pattinson is the new Batman, and thanks to a new teaser, we just got a first look at what he looks like in the famous batsuit.

Matt Reeves, who is directing the new Batman movie, shared a screen test of Pattinson in the new suit, and many Verge editors, myself included, are very here for it.

I loved Christian Bale as Batman, and I never thought another actor would really replace him as the Batman in my mind. (I never saw any of the movies with Ben Affleck as Batman, but my understanding is that they weren’t great.) But based just on this short video, I think Pattinson could have a real shot at becoming my favorite version of the caped crusader.

Unfortunately, we still have a long wait until we can see Pattinson take up the cowl, as the new movie isn’t scheduled to release until June 25th, 2021. But until then, we’ve at least got this epic teaser.