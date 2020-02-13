 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

IRS backtracks on whether video game currencies are taxable

New, 3 comments

But it’s still unclear if you need to report them

By Jay Peters
Image: Epic Games

On Wednesday, the IRS quietly changed a provision on its website that said transactions of virtual currency like Fortnite’s V-bucks were taxable and may have to be reported on tax returns, as reported by CNN.

The provision had been on the IRS’ website since at least October, and you can see it right here, thanks to the Wayback Machine. On the archived version of the site, Bitcoin, Ether, Roblox (likely referring to Robux from the game Roblox), and V-bucks are listed as specific examples of a “convertible virtual currency.” The IRS defines a convertible virtual currency as one that has an equivalent value to or acts as a substitute for real currency. The IRS’ website now only lists Bitcoin as an example of a convertible virtual currency.

However, the IRS’ inclusion of video game currencies was apparently a mistake. IRS chief counsel Michael Desmond told reporters today that the issue was “corrected and that was done quickly—as soon as it was brought to our attention,” according to Bloomberg Tax. And Desmond was apparently emphatic that there isn’t anything else to read into the situation, according to the author of Bloomberg Tax’s story, Ally Versprille, who questioned Desmond today:

But despite Desmond’s comments and despite mentions of video game currencies being removed from the IRS’ websites, the IRS hasn’t explicitly exempted them from needing to be reported. That could mean you’ll still need to report them, according to tax experts who spoke to Brian Fung, the author of the CNN article on the situation:

Jerry Brito, executive director of the non-profit cryptocurrency research firm Coincenter, shared one interpretation of the current policies yesterday in a Twitter thread:

So until the IRS further clarifies its policies, exactly how you should treat video game currencies on your taxes remains unclear.

Next Up In Gaming

Loading comments...