There are a few things in this episode of The Vergecast that you don’t want to miss. In a busy week that included a foldable phone review, a Samsung hardware event, and a huge merger, we’ve got the perfect people to discuss all of this on our podcast.

Executive editor of The Verge and co-host of The Vergecast Dieter Bohn reviewed Motorola’s updated Razr with a foldable screen. He also attended an event where Samsung revealed its own foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip. Dieter compares the two phones based on his first look at the Flip and also examines whether the features of the phone are worth the price.

During the second half of the show, editor-in-chief of The Verge Nilay Patel exerts his expertise on antitrust policy by explaining why the court let T-Mobile and Sprint merge after a long trial, and the complicated plan to turn Dish Network into the fourth national wireless carrier.

Of course, we can’t forget the segment Paul Miller presents the listener each week “Bring back Bump.” So listen through the show here or through a podcast player of your choice to get all of the most important news in tech this week.

Stories discussed this week: