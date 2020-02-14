Fortnite now lets you Rickroll your friends

In a wonderful Valentine’s Day surprise, Fortnite has introduced a new emote inspired by the Rickrolling meme, and it’s incredible. It plays part of the actual song by Rick Astley, “Never Gonna Give You Up,” and your in-game character dances just like Astley does in the music video.

The emote, called “Never Gonna,” is available in Fortnite’s in-game shop right now for 500 V-bucks, which approximates to about $5. You can get a taste of what it looks and sounds like in this tweet from Fortnite’s official Twitter account:

I liked a video on YouTube: Watch How This Bear Made The Unlikeliest Of Friends https://t.co/iQDd9tB0e9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 15, 2020

The emote is not only notable for being one of the most famous memes ever, but also because, as far as I know, it’s the first Fortnite emote that’s backed by a well-known song. In late 2018, Epic Games was hit with a number of lawsuits that alleged the company stole popular dance moves and sold them as Fortnite emotes, including one filed by Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro over Fortnite’s interpretation of the Carlton dance.

Most of those lawsuits are on pause, and while choreographed dance routines can be copyrighted, individual dance moves can’t. But copyright protection for songs is extremely well-established, so Epic has presumably licensed Rick Astley’s internet-famous hit for this new emote. And that seems to open up a potential world of possibility where other licensed songs are used in the game, too.