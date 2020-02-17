Leaked video reveals Microsoft’s new Outlook ‘Spaces’ feature

Microsoft is working on a new organizational feature for Outlook, named Spaces. Twitter user WalkingCat revealed the new tool in a leaked video over the weekend, and Outlook Spaces looks like it’s designed to allow users to collate emails, notes, files, documents, calendar appointments, and to-do lists into online spaces. It looks like it will be useful for students or businesses that are planning projects.

Microsoft has not yet officially unveiled Outlook Spaces, but some have managed to access the new service at the company’s site. Spaces looks like an early example of Microsoft’s Fluid Framework for Office. Fluid takes the idea of documents and turns them into a cloud app that multiple people can contribute to with graphs, tables, text, and more. It’s not clear if Outlook Spaces is running on Fluid just yet, but it certainly looks like an ideal candidate for it.

Spaces helps you organize your emails, meetings, and docs into easy-to-follow project spaces. Forget worrying about dropping the ball; Spaces helps you stay effortlessly on top of what matters. https://t.co/eyru4apQEK pic.twitter.com/MZad1loRuz — WalkingCat (@h0x0d) February 16, 2020

Microsoft describes Outlook Spaces as a web app that “pulls together your documents, emails and events using the search terms you provide here.” The company also teases that “in upcoming releases, we’ll be using AI to assist in discovering and grouping work items into Spaces.” We’ve reached out to Microsoft for more information on Outlook Spaces, but you can get an early look at the company’s plans in the promotional video above.